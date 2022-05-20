Sign up to Rainbow Run in aid of our hospitals

Get colourful for this year's Rainbow Run in aid of the East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity - Credit: East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity

Registration is now open for a family-friendly Rainbow Run in aid of the East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity, which supports Stevenage's Lister Hospital and the New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City.

The fun run will be held at Ridlins Athletics Stadium in Stevenage on Sunday, October 2, and there will be 5k or 10k routes, as well as a 2.5k junior circuit.

Participants are encouraged to wear colourful outfits and dedicate their run to someone special or to thank a hospital team.

Eloise Huddleston, the charity's director, said: “We want to see runners in all the colours of the rainbow to make this Hertfordshire’s most colourful run, as well as share their stories about why they are running.

“You don’t have to be a runner to take part. You can walk the routes and there will be routes suitable for wheelchairs and buggies."

For more information and to sign up, visit enhhcharity.org.uk/rainbow.