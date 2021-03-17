Survey: Tell us how one year of COVID-19 has affected your life

Published: 4:42 PM March 17, 2021

Take part in our survey and let us know how you have found a year of living under COVID-19 restrictions. - Credit: PA

We're launching a survey to find out how people across Hertfordshire have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the past 12 months, normal life has been turned upside down - with non-essential businesses closing down, events cancelled and social distancing measures keeping people two metres apart.

Although the government's roadmap out of lockdown has been published, it will still be a while before things get back to normal.

So we want to know how the pandemic has affected our readers, and your outlook on life. Please take part in our survey below and let us know your thoughts!

