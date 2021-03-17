Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Health

Survey: Tell us how one year of COVID-19 has affected your life

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 4:42 PM March 17, 2021   
The majority of COVID-19 infections in Hertfordshire were contracted in schools and shops, the latest data shows.

Take part in our survey and let us know how you have found a year of living under COVID-19 restrictions. - Credit: PA

We're launching a survey to find out how people across Hertfordshire have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the past 12 months, normal life has been turned upside down - with non-essential businesses closing down, events cancelled and social distancing measures keeping people two metres apart.

Although the government's roadmap out of lockdown has been published, it will still be a while before things get back to normal.

So we want to know how the pandemic has affected our readers, and your outlook on life. Please take part in our survey below and let us know your thoughts!

You may also want to watch:

Covid - A Year On
Coronavirus

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

news@thecomet.net

Arrest made following reported assault at town centre hotel

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Addison House Stevenage

Nine new council homes to be completed next week

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Exterior of St Albans Magistrates Court

St Albans Magistrates Court

Man jailed for fraud after using dead mum's care payment card

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Simon Edwards

Exclusive

Sportsman's journey to finding his superstar birth father - boxing...

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus