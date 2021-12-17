Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Health

How many Omicron cases are there in your area?

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 4:46 PM December 17, 2021
Coronavirus cases have increase in North Herts and fallen in South Cambs

How many confirmed and suspected Omicron cases are there in your area? - Credit: GETTY IMAGES

With COVID-19 cases up by nearly 39 per cent week on week in the UK, cases of the Omicron variant are also spreading rapidly.

The latest data showing the number of confirmed cases by local authority as of December 13, as well as the number of suspected cases which are currently being sent off for testing, has been released.

There are 91 confirmed Omicron cases in St Albans, with 249 suspected cases  - the highest number in Hertfordshire.

Meanwhile Welwyn Hatfield has 61 confirmed cases and 178 suspected cases.

North Herts comes next with 37 confirmed cases and 156 suspected, while Stevenage has 26 confirmed cases and 115 suspected cases.

Across the border in South Cambs there are only 17 confirmed cases and 74 suspected cases.

In Central Beds the number of confirmed cases is similar to North Herts - at 38 - however a whopping 315 suspected cases are undergoing further testing, meaning that potentially the area is worse affected than St Albans.

Most Read

  1. 1 Underperforming retail park set to expand
  2. 2 Council backs plans to rebuild SEN school in Stevenage
  3. 3 Teen tells of 'ridiculous' 30-hour wait at Lister
  1. 4 Woman pleads guilty to racial abuse after viral video
  2. 5 Spate of graffiti 'ruining Stevenage'
  3. 6 How many Omicron cases are there in your area?
  4. 7 Family pays tribute to football referee who died suddenly
  5. 8 First Farmers' Christmas Lights Tour in aid of hospice
  6. 9 Decision on 1,500 new homes for Stevenage delayed
  7. 10 Omicron cases confirmed in Stevenage and North Herts
Coronavirus
Data
Hertfordshire News
South Cambridgeshire News
Bedfordshire News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

East of England Ambulance Service

Herts Live News

Woman sadly dies following medical incident at supermarket

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Hitchin Street, Baldock

Herts Live News

Driver arrested after pedestrian suffers 'life-changing' injuries in...

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Fire engine

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service | Updated

Firefighters called as black smoke seen coming from house

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
The vaccine centre at Robertson House in Stevenage

Coronavirus

Queues building at vaccine centre following PM's booster announcement

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon