Thank you to our NHS on its 73rd anniversary

Georgia Barrow

Published: 9:00 AM July 5, 2021    Updated: 9:16 AM July 5, 2021
Shephall Dental surgery

Staff at Shephall Dental Surgery have been going above and beyond throughout the last 18 months - Credit: Courtesy of Katie Withington

Today marks the 73rd anniversary of the NHS - and to mark the occasion, we asked for pictures of your NHS heroes.

Sharon Hearn

Sharon Hearn wanted to give a shout out to EMT Roni Hearn - Credit: Courtesy of Sharon Hearn

Whether they worked on the front line of the coronavirus wards, tended to our emergency dental problems, or have been vaccinating the nation - the NHS have had an unprecedented year.

Shephall Dental surgery

The staff at Shephall Dental Surgery in Stevenage in their PPE - Credit: Courtesy of Katie Withington

We at the Comet wanted to thank each and every one of our NHS heroes for their hard work, both throughout the pandemic, and for the last 73 years. 

Shephall Dental Surgery

Katie said of staff at Shephall Dental Surgery: "behind the masks always a smile on their faces." - Credit: Courtesy of Katie Withington

Katie Withington said: "To celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the NHS, I would like to thank all the staff and dentists at Shephall Dental Surgery for their hard work over the past 15 months.(and before).

Shephall Dental surgery

Shephall Dental Surgery staff have been thanked on the NHS' 73rd anniversary - Credit: Courtesy of Katie Witherington

"They worked throughout the pandemic and although behind the masks always a smile on their faces."

Michael Hearn

Paramedic Michael Hearn has been thanked for all his hard work - Credit: Sharon Hearn

You may also want to watch:

Sharon Hearn wanted to thank Michael, paramedic, and Roni Hearn, emergency medical technicians, while Roni Hearn sang the praises of student paramedic Zoe Parnham.

Zoe Parnham

Student paramedic Zoe Parnham has been thanked by Roni Hearn - Credit: Courtesy of Roni Hearn

NHS
Stevenage News

