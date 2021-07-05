Thank you to our NHS on its 73rd anniversary
- Credit: Courtesy of Katie Withington
Today marks the 73rd anniversary of the NHS - and to mark the occasion, we asked for pictures of your NHS heroes.
Whether they worked on the front line of the coronavirus wards, tended to our emergency dental problems, or have been vaccinating the nation - the NHS have had an unprecedented year.
We at the Comet wanted to thank each and every one of our NHS heroes for their hard work, both throughout the pandemic, and for the last 73 years.
Katie Withington said: "To celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the NHS, I would like to thank all the staff and dentists at Shephall Dental Surgery for their hard work over the past 15 months.(and before).
"They worked throughout the pandemic and although behind the masks always a smile on their faces."
Sharon Hearn wanted to thank Michael, paramedic, and Roni Hearn, emergency medical technicians, while Roni Hearn sang the praises of student paramedic Zoe Parnham.
