Morrisons stores ban customers refusing to wear face coverings

Published: 10:50 AM January 12, 2021

Morrisons stores across the country will be turning away customers who are not wearing face coverings, unless they are medically exempt, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

From today, those turn up to shop will be offered a face mask. If they decline to wear it, they will not be allowed entry - unless they are medically exempt.

This will include the Letchworth store in Broadway, Welwyn Garden City's Black Fan Road shop, St Albans' Hatfield Road store, the High Street store in Shefford.

A Morrisons spokesman said: "Since the start of the pandemic we have introduced and consistently maintained thorough and robust safety measures in all our stores.

"These include managed store entrances, plastic screens, free face coverings, managed checkout queues, rigorous and regular cleaning and clear signage and instructions for customers. From today we are further strengthening our policy on masks."

Morrisons chief executive, David Potts, added: “Those who are offered a face covering and decline to wear one won’t be allowed to shop at Morrisons unless they are medically exempt.

"Our store colleagues are working hard to feed you and your family, please be kind.”

This comes after the supermarket's St Albans branch was criticised for its lack of one-way system by district council leader Chris White.

Similarly, Sainsbury's has informed customers that staff will begin challenging customers who are not wearing masks, or shopping in groups.

Chief executive Simon Roberts said in an email to customers: "I have spent a lot of time in our stores over the past few days and I need to ask for your help with two key issues to keep you and all my colleagues safe.

"When shopping in our stores, you must wear a mask or visor unless you have a medical exemption. And you should also shop on your own.

"Security guards will support our colleagues at the front of store and will challenge customers who are not wearing masks or who are shopping in groups. I know you’ll understand and support what we are trying to do."

In November, we reported that shops and schools were the most common places to contract coronavirus in Herts, according to local contact tracing data.