Mental health crisis café to open in Stevenage

Immediate support for those in a mental health crisis will be provided in Stevenage following the launch of the Nightlight Crisis Café in the town centre.

The new facility is set to be officially opened by Stevenage Mayor Margaret Notely later today.

The Nightlight Crisis Café - backed by Stevenage Borough Council - is available to anyone in need of support amid a mental health need between 7pm and 1am at the Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre in Lytton Way.

The café has been set up to offer people who are feeling distressed a person to talk to in a relaxed, non-clinical setting, which aims to help those in need of immediate support.

Staff will offer a non-judgemental listening ear for emotional and practical support and to signpost or refer to other local sources of therapy or advice.

Head of Children & Young People, and Crisis Services, Carys Norman of Hertfordshire Mind Network, said: “We are delighted to be working alongside Stevenage Borough Council and the wider community to launch this new Crisis Café for local residents.

"This will ensure that residents of Stevenage have easy access to mental health crisis support, and a safe space to talk with a skilled mental health worker.”

Mayor of Stevenage, Councillor Margaret Notley said: "We are delighted to be involved in this great new partnership.

"We believe in the power of mental health support and the need for alternative places for people to get support when they are experiencing crisis."

The Nightlight Crisis Cafe will be open to those who need it between 7pm and 1am, seven days a week, 365 days a year, and will be staffed by professionals, including people who have experienced mental health problems themselves.

The Nightlight Crisis Café can be accessed by calling 01923 256391 or email nightlight@hertfordshiremind.org where a member of staff will support you to arrange a visit.