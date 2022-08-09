The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Magpas Air Ambulance lands in Letchworth amid 'medical emergency'

Will Durrant

Published: 5:04 PM August 9, 2022
The Magpas Air Ambulance taking off from Letchworth today (Tuesday, August 9)

The Magpas Air Ambulance taking off from Letchworth today (Tuesday, August 9) - Credit: Allen Churchyard

Three road ambulances and the Magpas helicopter have dealt with a "medical emergency" in Letchworth.

The Magpas Air Ambulance - which is run by a charity near Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire - was pictured landing near Letchworth's Baldock Road Recreation Ground at around 10.24am today (Tuesday, August 9).

A man was taken ill during a "medical emergency" in Pearsall Close and was taken to the Lister Hospital, Stevenage.

Residents look on as Magpas Air Ambulance crews deal with a medical emergency in a nearby road

Residents look on as Magpas Air Ambulance crews deal with a medical emergency in a nearby road - Credit: Allen Churchyard

The Magpas Air Ambualance, which landed in Letchworth today (August 9, pictured) is run by a charity based in Huntingdon

The Magpas Air Ambualance, which landed in Letchworth today (August 9, pictured) is run by a charity based in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire - Credit: Allen Churchyard

A Magpas spokesperson said: "I can confirm the Magpas Air Ambulance advanced medical team was called to a medical emergency in Letchworth on August 9, landing in the area at 10:24am."

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "An ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, a community first responder, an ambulance officer vehicle and the Magpas Air Ambulance were called to Pearsall Close this morning following reports of a man with a medical emergency.

"The patient was transported by road ambulance to Lister Hospital for further care."

