Macmillan expands mental health lifeline for Herts cancer patients

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 1:00 PM April 7, 2022
Dr Daria Bonanno, who developed the Macmillan psychology service

Doctor Daria Bonanno, who developed the psychology service - Credit: Courtesy of Macmillan Cancer Support

The Macmillan Psychology Service - a lifeline for people living with cancer in East and North Hertfordshire - has expanded for the first time in its 15-year history.

Since 2007, one clinical psychologist has delivered the service but, as it expands across East and North Herts and into West Essex, Macmillan has funded two therapists, reflecting a rise in demand for more targeted mental health support.

Macmillan clinical psychologist Dr Daria Bonanno, who developed the service, said: “People with cancer need to live, not just survive, but when you’re going through an exhausting cycle of chemotherapy or are constantly fearing the worst, even getting up in the morning can feel like climbing a mountain."

People can ask their cancer or palliative care team for a referral at any stage of their treatment, whether receiving care in a hospital, hospice or community setting. Support is available for relatives too.

