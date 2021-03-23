Fifth of NHS Trust staff not vaccinated against COVID

Published: 11:00 AM March 23, 2021

One in five staff at the East and North Herts NHS trust have not received the COVID vaccine - Credit: Leigh Prather

Almost one in five staff employed by the the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust had yet to be vaccinated for COVID-19 at the beginning of this month, according to data presented to the latest meeting of the trust board.

The trust – which operates The Lister Hospital – was among the first sites to administer the vaccination.

By the end of February it had already started to deliver second doses of the vaccine.

But data reported to a meeting of the trust’s board earlier this month (March 3) revealed that only four out of five staff members – that’s around 80 per cent – had then taken up the vaccine.

Latest data supplied to the Local Democracy Reporting Service by the trust suggests that now 85 per cent of all staff have had the jab.

At the meeting of the board earlier this month, a report – by chief executive Nick Carver – highlighted a “concern” that fewer members of BAME staff had been vaccinated.

According to the report, the trust was taking steps to address ‘vaccine hesitancy’.

The report – dated March 2021 – states: “To date approximately 80 per cent of our staff have received a first dose of the vaccination and second doses started to be administered on February 24.

“It is a concern that members of BAME staff have taken up the offer of a vaccine at a lower rate than white staff.

“While 85 per cent of white staff and 80 per cent of Asian/Asian British staff have received a first dose, only 57 per cent of black staff have taken up the vaccination offer.

“We continue to work with our BAME staff to address the issue of vaccination hesitancy.”

According to the trust those yet to have the jab include those staff who are pregnant and those who cannot have the jab due to other medical considerations.

Following the meeting Mr Carver stressed that the “vast majority” of staff at the trust had received the first dose of the vaccine.

“We are proud to have been one of the first hospital vaccination hubs, leading the way in vaccinating our community and delivering over 24,000 doses,” he said.

“The vast majority of our staff have received their first dose vaccination, helping to keep our patients, and each other safe.

“We continue to work with staff who are yet to have the vaccine to ensure that they have all of the information they need, and to allay any fears or misinformation.”