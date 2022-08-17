Mythbusting care homes: 4 things you thought you knew about residential homes but got wrong

Promotion

White House Care Home boasts facilities, rooms, and activities that will make residents feel instantly at home. - Credit: White House Care Home

We raise questions about what it means to seek care services for an elderly loved one, and what can be done to improve their quality of life.

“There are many misconceptions about care homes,” reveals Ranjit Karavadra, manager of White House Care Home in Letchworth. “This makes it hard for families to find the answers they need, and the support their loved ones deserve, which is why we’re focused on delivering high-quality, client-led care.

“We’ve designed our newly refurbished luxury care home with our residents in mind, boasting facilities, rooms, and activities that will make them feel at home from day one. Our care experts provide 24/7 residential, dementia, nursing and respite care, helping elderly individuals regain their independence and putting families’ minds at ease.”

Determined to set the record straight and offer families the guidance they need, Ranjit debunks four common misconceptions about care homes.

Myth 1: Care home residents have no choice in their routine

“Our clients come first. Everything we do is for them, and led by them,” Ranjit explains. “I often hear that families are concerned that their elderly relatives will not have a say in the care they receive – but nothing could be further from the truth at White House.”

Residents can gather in the café, conservatory, courtyard or private dining space to sample the delectable in-house cuisine. - Credit: White House Care Home

The home’s facilities are open to everyone. Residents can gather in the café, conservatory, or private dining space to sample the delectable in-house cuisine. They can watch their favourite film in the cinema room, visit the hair salon or nail bar, or discover new hobbies as part of the varied weekly activities programme.

“Residents can choose to get involved in as much or as little as they like,” Ranjit tells us.

Myth 2: All resident’s care plans are the same

“When a resident first moves into White House, we get to know everything about them, from their care needs to medication, and how they like their tea in the morning,” Ranjit says.

Residents can enjoy taking part in varied weekly activities, chilling in the cinema room or visiting the hair salon. - Credit: White House Care Home

“This way we can ensure they feel welcome and part of the community, and it allows us to develop a bespoke and effective care plan.”

Where possible, residents are matched with like-minded people, including staff and other residents, to help them build lasting friendships. The home works closely with the local community, enabling residents to enjoy days out and take part in intergenerational classes and pet therapy – both are great for boosting mental and physical health.

“We offer a comprehensive spectrum of care at White House Care Home from 24/7 dedicated nursing care, to residential care, dementia support and respite care,” Ranjit shares.

“As residents’ needs develop, we grow with them, adapting their care plans to suit their requirements.”

Myth 3: Residential homes never truly feel like home

“People often think of care homes as uninspiring places,” Ranjit informs us. “However, every element of White House has been purposefully designed to create a warm and inviting atmosphere that residents can feel instantly at home in.”

The home has 50 beautifully decorated rooms featuring a private wet room, TV and all modern amenities. - Credit: White House Care Home

Transformed in a boutique style, White House features 50 beautifully decorated, spacious ensuite rooms equipped with modern amenities – including a tv, private wet room and phone.

“Residents are encouraged to personalise their rooms with keepsakes and photos,” Ranjit adds. “They can also make the most of the outdoors by relaxing and exploring the tranquil courtyard garden.”

Myth 4: Moving a loved one into a care home is not in their best interests

“Most care home enquiries are made by loved ones,” Ranjit notes. “Often family members are concerned about elderly relatives but can feel guilty when considering residential care.

All images featured are for illustrative purposes but represent the standards that can be expected at White House Care Home. - Credit: White House Care Home

“Our care home can offer residents a new lease of life, providing companionship, safety and encouraging independence. Knowing this can ease families’ minds and show them there is nothing to fear.”

When welcoming a new resident, White House Care Home’s team will conduct home visits, build bonds with the family, and keep them informed of all care decisions.

“We understand this is a nerve-racking time for residents and their close kin, which is why we’ll be there every step of the way to offer a helping hand and assist in your search to find the best care service.”

