Patients sing praises of new Letchworth vaccine centre

Updated

Published: 3:30 PM February 25, 2021 Updated: 3:49 PM February 25, 2021

Julia Worcester, 66, from Baldock, with nurse Tracey Westley receiving her vaccine in Letchworth. - Credit: Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust

A new large-scale vaccine centre has opened in Letchworth this morning, and has already seen a number of patients from a variety of cohorts.

A vaccine centre has opened at the Old Grammar School in Letchworth - Credit: Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust

The new site at the Old Grammar School in Broadway has seen patients from the social care, education and volunteer sectors, with many singing the praises of the new centre.

Matthew Hillman, headteacher at the Pears Family School for children with special needs, said: “Getting vaccinated has been really simple today.

Headteacher Matthew Hillman also received his vaccine in Letchworth - Credit: Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust

"The signs were easy to follow, everyone is friendly and relaxed, and I’ve been given all the information I need. The injection didn’t hurt a bit!”

One vaccinator from Letchworth, Tracey Westley, came out of retirement to help with the roll out of the jabs. She began working for the NHS Community Trust on February 1, and has vaccinated hundreds of people so far.

She said: "As a Letchworth citizen for the last 26 years I am very proud and privileged to have returned from retirement to work with such a wonderful team helping to protect my home community.

"It is a team effort to help everyone stay safe and get protected again this awful virus. I make a plea to anyone who is invited to come and get your vaccine and keep yourself, your family and friends to be protected.

"By having the vaccine you’re helping to prevent this virus from being passed on. Together we can beat this.”

Janet Graham, a 55-year-old vicar and counsellor from Baldock, also received her jab at the Old Grammar School - Credit: Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust

Janet Graham, a 55-year-old vicar and counsellor from Baldock, also received her jab at the Old Grammar School this morning.

She said: “As a vicar and a counsellor I support people who are very vulnerable, such as people suffering from domestic abuse or the elderly who are socially isolated and may become depressed.

"Getting vaccinated is so important because it gives me and the people I support huge reassurance."

Clinical lead for the mass vaccination programme Caroline Shepherd, said: “I’m delighted that the Letchworth vaccination centre is open here at the Old Grammar School.

Clinical lead for the mass vaccination programme Caroline Shepherd at the Old Grammar School vaccination hub in Letchworth - Credit: Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust

"This is a testament to the huge team effort from our NHS staff, our volunteers, North Herts District Council, Letchworth Heritage Foundation and so many other people and organisations who are contributing to this amazing national effort.

"Everyone’s working really hard to get as many people vaccinated as possible, when you’ve been invited to receive your vaccination please come down to see us!”