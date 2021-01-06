Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Latest COVID-19 data for Stevenage and North Herts

Georgia Barrow

Published: 1:38 PM January 6, 2021   
The COVID-19 vaccines work by mimicking the infection, tricking the body to believe you've got the i

The COVID-19 vaccine is referred to the 'light at the end of the tunnel' through rising case numbers.

Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc throughout the UK with data revealing one in 50 people in the UK are now infected with the illness.

According to the Office of National Statistics, Stevenage had  808 cases per 100,000 people between December 26 and January 1. Four weeks prior, on December 4, this figure stood at 118.

Between December 26 and January 1, there were 710 new cases in the borough, up 260 from the previous week.

As of January 5, the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic stands at 3,035, with 72 coronavirus-related deaths.

During the same week there were 482 cases per 100,000 people in North Herts, up from 101 on December 4. 

There were 644 new cases during the final week of 2020, up 189 from the previous week, bringing the overall total to 3,382.

There have been 112 coronavirus-related deaths in North Herts since the start of the pandemic. 

Lister Hospital in Stevenage admitted 23 COVID patients on December 27, and as of December 30 there were 120 patients in hospital with the illness, with 11 on ventilation. 

Coronavirus

