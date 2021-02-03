Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Number of COVID-19 infections still falling in Stevenage and North Herts

Georgia Barrow

Published: 1:53 PM February 3, 2021   
Residents across Cambridgeshire are being urged to support the NHS test and trace programme to tackl

The number of coronavirus cases continues to decrease in Stevenage and North Herts. - Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The latest coronavirus data shows a continued decline in the number of people testing positive in Stevenage and North Herts.

According to the Office for National Statistics, there were an additional 334 confirmed cases in Stevenage between January 23 and 29.

This is down 141 from the previous week, and brings the borough's total since the start of the pandemic to 5,089.

Sadly, there have been 110 coronavirus-related deaths since records began.

Per 100,000, 380 people had the virus in Stevenage in the same week. That figure stood at 249 in North Herts. The average area in England also had 249.

North Herts recorded 332 new cases, down 246 on the previous week. Up to February 2, the district has had 5,629 positive tests. 

There have been 192 coronavirus-related deaths registered up to January 22.

As of January 26, there were 204 in Lister hospital with the virus, with 26 of those on ventilation. 

The estimated R-number for the East of England is between 0.7 and 0.9 with a daily infection growth rate range of -6 per cent to -2 per cent.

