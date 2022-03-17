The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Can you support fundraising ball to help dying patients in Lister Hospital?

Louise McEvoy

Published: 7:15 AM March 17, 2022
Butterfly Volunteer Service volunteer with dying patient at Lister Hospital in Stevenage

The Butterfly Volunteer Service, which supports patients at the end of their life, is looking for sponsors for its inaugural Butterfly Ball - Credit: East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity

The Butterfly Volunteer Service at Stevenage's Lister Hospital is appealing for donors and corporate sponsors for its inaugural fundraising ball.

Awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in 2020, the service sees trained volunteers provide support and companionship to patients at the end of their life, and support for their loved ones.

The team is hoping its Butterfly Ball at Knebworth Barns in September will raise £25,000, and is appealing to businesses to sponsor a table, the meal or entertainment, or to donate auction and raffle prizes.

It costs £45,000 a year to run the award-winning service, which ensures nobody has to die alone.

Sponsorship packages are available for the ball, along with the opportunity to have company logos and advertisements in the programme and displayed throughout the event.

For more information, email Angela Fenn at angela.fenn@nhs.net or call her on 07825 072142.

