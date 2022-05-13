Protesters 'selfish' as grandad struggles to attend life-saving care

Subscriber Exclusive

Stevenage's David Cullen says Just Stop Oil protestors are aiming at "the wrong target" - Credit: Supplied

A grandad who says he struggled to attend life-saving dialysis appointments at Stevenage's Lister Hospital - due to a fuel shortage after climate activists blockaded oil depots - has blasted the protesters' actions as "selfish".

David Cullen, who lives in Stevenage and was a Bedwell councillor for 36 years, must have dialysis three times a week because his kidneys do not work properly.

Last month, the 78-year-old experienced difficulty in finding a petrol station in the town with fuel so he could drive his car to his vital appointments.

Climate activist groups Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion blockaded 10 critical oil depots, including Buncefield in Hemel Hempstead, for more than two weeks in April, causing disruption to fuel deliveries.

The full version of this story is only available on The Comet + app – the best place for exclusive content, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.