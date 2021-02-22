How many COVID-19 vaccines have been given in Herts?

Published: 10:00 AM February 22, 2021

Latest data has revealed that more than 300,000 people across Hertfordshire and west Essex have received their first COVID-19 jab.

From a church hall and a theatre, to a football ground and a night club, volunteers at COVID vaccination sites across have been working hard to immunise people since December.

Latest figures, released on Thursday, February 18, show that 322,286 people in Hertfordshire and west Essex have received their first dose of the vaccine in one of over 40 vaccination sites in the area - either at GP-run sites, large vaccination centres, pharmacies or hospital hubs.

A total of 180,866 - 95 per cent - of people aged 70 and over have received their first dose, alongside tens of thousands of health and care workers and patients who are clinically extremely vulnerable.

All care homes for older people have been visited by vaccination teams and those who are housebound have been contacted and offered the vaccine at home.

Pamela Kenny, 87, from Hertford, was pleased to get her vaccine at Robertson House in Stevenage. She said: “People were so kind. It’s been a good experience.

"Everybody has been so helpful and the wait has been short. Nothing to worry about.”

Across the vaccination programme, there are many examples of collaboration – turning halls, offices, sports and entertainment venues into vaccination sites, along with innovative ideas to protect the most vulnerable.

These include a drive-through vaccine service at Batchwood night club in St Albans, enabling clinically extremely vulnerable people who have not left their homes for many months to get their vaccinations without leaving their vehicles.

More than 3,500 signed-up volunteers have also been helping with roles from car park marshalling to admin support

Dr Tara Belcher, a GP from Hitchin, said: “It’s been really hard work but it’s an absolute joy and a privilege to be part of the vaccine programme.

"We’ve had so much support from volunteers and the local community. And people are genuinely delighted to get their vaccine – some who haven’t been out of the house since March.

"We’ve received wonderful letters and messages of thanks. In a difficult year, this has been a huge morale boost for everyone. If you are one of those offered the jab, please come forward and help us protect you and those around you from this deadly virus.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced over the weekend that all UK adults should receive an offer of the vaccine by July. He is set to announce his "road map" for easing lockdown at 7pm this evening.