Latest coronavirus figures show slight upward trend in cases

Published: 3:08 PM March 24, 2021

Coronavirus cases have increased in Stevenage and North Herts - Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The number of coronavirus cases in Stevenage and North Herts have increased in the latest week, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Between March 13 and 19, Stevenage recorded 67 new cases - up four compared with the previous week.

Per 100,000 people, Stevenage had 76 cases - the average area in England had 42.

In North Herts, there were 38 cases per 100,000 people.

This equates to 51 new cases in the same week, up 21 from the previous.

Up to March 23, there have been a total of 5,873 coronavirus cases in Stevenage, and 6,255 in North Herts.

Sadly, up to March 12, there have been 163 coronavirus-related deaths in Stevenage, and 311 in North Herts.

On March 14, two patients were admitted the Stevenage's Lister Hospital with the virus. As of March 16, there were 36 COVID patients receiving treatment at the hospital, two of whom were on ventilators.

Up to March 14, 30,444 people had received their first COVID vaccine in Stevenage - and 48,080 in North Herts.