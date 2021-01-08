Care home 'delighted' to have vaccinated first residents

Published: 3:13 PM January 8, 2021

Joyce Birrell, Foxholes' oldest resident at 104, was the first to receive the vaccine. - Credit: Foxholes Care Home

A Hitchin care home's oldest resident, a 104-year-old woman, became the first in the home to receive the COVID-19 vaccination as the jab roll out begins.

Joyce Birrell, who lives in Foxholes Care Home, received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and was in good spirits throughout.

Home manager Usha Gandecha was also immunised during the new roll out programme.

Usha said: “We’re delighted about the roll out of the vaccine at Foxholes. It feels like we finally have light at the end of the tunnel and can start being optimistic about the future again!

"I put myself forward to be vaccinated first as a show of solidarity and unity with staff and residents alike, hoping to ease a few of the nerves some may have had and providing reassurance that, if I’m willing to have it, then it can’t be too bad!

"Alongside me was Joyce, who recently celebrated her 104th birthday with us. She too, was thrilled to receive the jab and was in great spirits throughout the process.”

“We’re incredibly proud of our team here at Foxholes; the courage of staff and camaraderie with residents has really spurred us on since the start of the pandemic.

"Now, with the vaccine being rolled out, we’re even more determined to beat this virus and welcome back our residents’ loved ones and friends for visits in the near future.”

Today it was announced that a third vaccine by US company Moderna has been approved for use in the UK.