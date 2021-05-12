Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Health

Mental Health Awareness Week 2021: Students benefit from puppy power

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 11:13 AM May 12, 2021   
Hitchin Boys' School's head Fergal Moane with one of the eight week old puppies that visited the school this week

Hitchin Boys' School's head Fergal Moane with one of the eight week old puppies that visited the school this week - Credit: Hitchin Boys' School

A Hitchin school has welcomed some furry friends for Mental Health Awareness Week 2021.

Bearing the theme 'Back to Nature', Hitchin Boys' School took to the environment and Mother Nature as inspiration on how to take care of their mental health both this week and in every day life.

As well as building a living wall and using a small area of woodland that Hitchin Boys' has access to, the school also thought about the important role pets can play in helping with our mental health.

A Hitchin Boys' School student with an eight week old puppy, which were brought in for Mental Health Awareness Week 2021

A Hitchin Boys' School student with an eight week old puppy, which were brought in for Mental Health Awareness Week 2021 - Credit: Hitchin Boys' School

And that's where the dogs come in! A bundle of eight week old puppies paid a visit to the school this week, providing a welcome distraction from the turbulence of pandemic life an some well-needed joy.

"It is proven that interacting with animals has a positive effect on mental health in humans," Hitchin Boys' student support worker April Rogers, who organised the puppy visit, said.

A Hitchin Boys' School student with an eight week old puppy, which were brought in for Mental Health Awareness Week 2021

A Hitchin Boys' School student with an eight week old puppy, which were brought in for Mental Health Awareness Week 2021 - Credit: Hitchin Boys' School

You may also want to watch:

"Spending time sharing some fun or just quiet time with a pet - or a group of puppy visitors - is known to help with anxiety and reducing stress levels. So, when the opportunity arose to have a small litter of eight-week-old puppies in school, we jumped at the chance!"

Across two lunchtimes, students from all year groups - and staff - had the chance to meet the puppies, who brought some much needed therapy, laughter and excitement to the school day.

Hitchin Boys' School staff and students pose with eight week old puppies for Mental Health Awareness Week 2021

Hitchin Boys' School staff and students pose with eight week old puppies that visited the school for Mental Health Awareness Week 2021 - Credit: Hitchin Boys' School

Most Read

  1. 1 Road closed as emergency services attend crash in Stevenage
  2. 2 Pedestrians 'dicing with death' on new zebra crossing
  3. 3 Couple appeals to public to help find missing pension money
  1. 4 Bomb squad called after suspected grenade found in Hitchin
  2. 5 Man dies after falling ill in town centre
  3. 6 Stevenage Borough Council: Labour maintains council control, Mayor loses seat and party leader reactions
  4. 7 Missing teen found safe and well
  5. 8 Matalan store confirms closure date ahead of demolition to make way for flats
  6. 9 Marriotts School pays tribute to 'happy and vibrant' student Julia Blackham
  7. 10 What can open when COVID lockdown rules ease on Monday, May 17?

The school has also put on other activities to commemorate the week, including Japanese-inspired Hapa Zome painting, den building, painting stones and building a camp fire.

Hitchin Boys' School have hosted for Mental Health Awareness Week 2021 include Japanese-inspired Hapa Zome painting

Other activities Hitchin Boys' School have hosted for Mental Health Awareness Week 2021 include Japanese-inspired Hapa Zome painting - Credit: Hitchin Boys' School


Mental Health
Hitchin News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A Stevenage Council meeting was told that total job losses in Herts, due to Covid-19, were expected

Local Elections 2021

Full list of Stevenage results for Local Elections 2021

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
There is a by-election in Hitchin's Oughton ward.

Local Elections 2021

Local Elections 2021: Stevenage Borough Council

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Police were called at 10.26am yesterday (Thursday, May 6) to reports of two people being held against their will

Three arrested after two people held against their will

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Peartree Park

Skate ramp damage may be 'beyond repair' after vandals target park

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus