Mental Health Awareness Week 2021: Students benefit from puppy power
- Credit: Hitchin Boys' School
A Hitchin school has welcomed some furry friends for Mental Health Awareness Week 2021.
Bearing the theme 'Back to Nature', Hitchin Boys' School took to the environment and Mother Nature as inspiration on how to take care of their mental health both this week and in every day life.
As well as building a living wall and using a small area of woodland that Hitchin Boys' has access to, the school also thought about the important role pets can play in helping with our mental health.
And that's where the dogs come in! A bundle of eight week old puppies paid a visit to the school this week, providing a welcome distraction from the turbulence of pandemic life an some well-needed joy.
"It is proven that interacting with animals has a positive effect on mental health in humans," Hitchin Boys' student support worker April Rogers, who organised the puppy visit, said.
You may also want to watch:
"Spending time sharing some fun or just quiet time with a pet - or a group of puppy visitors - is known to help with anxiety and reducing stress levels. So, when the opportunity arose to have a small litter of eight-week-old puppies in school, we jumped at the chance!"
Across two lunchtimes, students from all year groups - and staff - had the chance to meet the puppies, who brought some much needed therapy, laughter and excitement to the school day.
The school has also put on other activities to commemorate the week, including Japanese-inspired Hapa Zome painting, den building, painting stones and building a camp fire.