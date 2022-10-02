New wheelchair provider for NHS in Herts

The changes will affect NHS wheelchair users across Herts - Credit: Archant

People in Hertfordshire who have a wheelchair provided by the NHS will now be receiving their equipment and service from a new provider.

From October 1, AJM Healthcare has taken over from the current provider, Millbrook Healthcare. The two organisations have worked together to ensure that the handover happens without a hitch, including the safe transfer of all patient care information.

As part of the change, the current wheelchair service facility in Welwyn Garden City will close. Services will now be provided at locations on Mead Lane in Hertford, and Tolpits Lane in Watford.

AJM Healthcare are also aiming to provide additional locations for satellite or pop-up clinics elsewhere in the county. Assessments in people’s homes and other appropriate locations including special educational needs schools will be used where practicable.

Dr Jane Halpin, CEO of Herts and West Essex Integrated Care Board, said: “We are pleased that AJM have a strong track record of delivering safe, high-quality, customer-focused services and will be working to deliver wider benefits including providing a service with strong green credentials.”

Further information can be found at https://hertfordshire.wheelchair.services