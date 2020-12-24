Good Care Month campaign to recognise unsung heroes

Published: 9:00 AM December 24, 2020

Courtney Hatch, who works at Roebuck Nursing Home in Stevenage, is being recognised for her achievements as part of Good Care Month. - Credit: HCPA

Throughout January 2021, Hertfordshire Care Providers Association will share inspirational stories of people working in care and show appreciation for their hard work.

Often overlooked, underpaid and at times under-valued compared to their NHS colleagues, HCPA hopes this campaign will shed light on the essential role played by carers within communities, as well as potentially encouraging others to consider starting a career within the adult care sector.

One such person is 23-year-old Courtney Hatch, who works at the Roebuck Nursing Home in Stevenage.

Courtney started her career working for a local community care business as a health care assistant. She soon discovered she loved what she was doing, and after the birth of her first child decided to move from agency staff to working in a residential care home setting permanently.

With support from management, Courtney was given training and has gone "from strength to strength".

In the past two years, Courtney has progressed to becoming a senior carer and has completed courses with HCPA in dementia care and promoting positive behaviour, and she now trains other staff internally - an aspect of her role she said she never imagined having the confidence to do before.

She said: "My confidence has grown so much, and I am a different person to the one who started in care. I have had so much support and encouragement from my team to achieve what I have.

"This job is so rewarding, and it is wonderful knowing I can make a real change to people’s lives. I am looking forward to attending more training and continuing to progress in my job."

On being asked what she loves most about working in care, Courtney added: "It’s so rewarding. You can go home knowing that you have made a positive impact on someone’s day, and essentially you are making a positive difference to their life."

If you know someone who works in care who you would like to be recognised, you can share your Good Care stories with HCPA on social media by tagging them in your posts @hertsgoodcare including #goodcare.

For more information go to www.hertsgoodcare.com