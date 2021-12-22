How many people have had their COVID booster where you live?

Here's the latest booster vaccination data, which shows how many adults in our Hertfordshire communities have been jabbed up to December 19 - Credit: PA

Since booster jabs became available to all adults in England last Wednesday, people have been flocking to vaccination centres in their hoards to get their third dose.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are being administered as an additional dose by NHS England, with AstraZeneca offered to those who cannot have the other two vaccines.

But how many people in our areas have come forward for their booster?

Nearby Luton in Bedfordshire has the ninth-lowest booster uptake nationally, with just 37 per cent of over 18s given their booster up to December 19.

However Central Beds - which covers the majority of the rest of the county, including places such as Shefford, Stotfold and Arlesey - has seen an uptake of 56 per cent, with 129,083 'boosted' - up 27,189 in the last week alone.

Crossing the border into North Herts, 61 per cent of people over the age of 18 - which equates to 63,583 residents - have received a third dose of a coronavirus vaccine. 40,744 are yet to have their booster.

St Albans has the highest uptake of the booster vaccine in our area, with almost 75,000 residents - 66 per cent - receiving their third jab. 16,427 third doses were given out in the last week, and 47,794 eligible people are yet to have their top-up vaccine.

More than 70,000 people in East Herts have been boosted, clocking in at 60 per cent of the district's population. Almost 16,000 third doses were administered in the last week in the area alone.

Across Stevenage, 36,573 people have had a third dose of a coronavirus vaccine. There are still 31,176 left to be vaccinated, after more than 8,000 doses were given out in the community last week.

In South Cambs, a staggering 62 per cent of the adult population has been vaccinated three times against COVID-19 up to December 19, with just shy of 77,000 vaccines administered. Around 17,000 doses were given in the preceding week.

And finally, in Welwyn Hatfield, just shy of half of the borough's over 18s have been vaccinated, with 46,876 jabs accounted for.

All adults, those aged 16 or over with a health condition that puts you at high risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19, frontline health workers, main carers for those at high risk and those 16 and over who live with someone who has a weakened immune system are currently eligible for their booster vaccines.

Children aged between 12 and 15 are also urged to get their second doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

To book an appointment, visit the NHS' website.