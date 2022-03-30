The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Green NHS plan aims to bring care closer to home

Louise McEvoy

Published: 6:45 AM March 30, 2022
The NHS's ambition is to be carbon neutral by 2040 - Credit: Pexels

Bringing care closer to home is part of a plan to reduce the carbon footprint of the healthcare system in Hertfordshire, to help fulfil the NHS's ambition of being carbon neutral by 2040.

Last week, the Hertfordshire and West Essex Integrated Care System, which works to improve people's health outcomes, signed off a green plan, aiming to work with the community and NHS staff to deliver projects that reduce the environmental impact of healthcare services.

Goals include ensuring all electricity is generated from renewable energy sources, and green and active travel is promoted.

Spokesman Peter Wightman said: “It is key the NHS is future-proofed through sustainable models of care, which means we will use hospital design, care pathways and digital tools to reduce environmental impact and prevalence of disease and bring care closer to home.”

View the plan at healthierfuture.org.uk/HWE-sustainability-plan.

