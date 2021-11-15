Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Ambulance service hit by 999 call system failure

Louise McEvoy

Published: 10:25 AM November 15, 2021
East of England Ambulance Service ambulance

The East of England Ambulance Service's 999 call-handling system experienced a failure on Wednesday - Credit: Archant

Our ambulance service has said its 999 call system "experienced a failure" on Wednesday last week.

The East of England Ambulance Service said emergency calls were rerouted to neighbouring ambulance services, while the fault was investigated and fixed.

A spokesman said: "Shortly before 2.30pm [on Wednesday] our computer-aided dispatch and telephony systems experienced a failure.

"The national contingency plan was enacted and 999 calls were rerouted to neighbouring ambulance services while the fault was traced and fixed.

"We also liaised with other blue-light services to ensure they were aware and could contact us by other means.

"We would like to thank our staff who worked incredibly hard to support patients, and our ambulance partners who assisted during this time."

The system was reportedly down for about one hour, before it was fixed and back up and running.

