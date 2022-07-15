Party bag appeal for children with cancer in East and North Herts

Can you help spread some joy to children receiving treatment for cancer? - Credit: Courtesy of the East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity

Unable to hold their usual party for children receiving treatment for cancer, the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust's paediatric team wants to "bring the party to the children" by giving them each a bag full of treats and a toy.

The East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity, which supports hospitals including Lister in Stevenage and the New QEII in Welwyn Garden City, has launched a fundraising appeal to support this aim.

A spokesman for the charity said: "Every year, our wonderful paediatric team hold a party for our littlest patients who are having treatment for cancer. They have been unable to hold the event this year, so instead they want to bring the party to the children by giving them each a party bag with treats and a toy to take home with them.

"To help spread some joy to these poorly children, please make a donation today. Thank you."

To make a donation, visit https://tinyurl.com/39zf5e9m.