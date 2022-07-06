The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Big Thank You Week for our hospitals' staff to mark NHS anniversary

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 9:05 AM July 6, 2022
Staff at Lister Hospital in Stevenage receiving cakes for their team

Staff at Lister Hospital in Stevenage receiving cakes for their team - Credit: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust is celebrating the 74th birthday of the NHS with a 'Big Thank You Week’ for staff.

Cakes have been handed out to thousands of staff across the NHS trust’s sites – including Lister Hospital in Stevenage and the New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City – to mark the anniversary.

Other events and activities planned – all funded by donations to the East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity – include exercise classes, lunches, mental health and staff network stalls, and complementary therapy taster sessions.

The week will end with ice cream vans visiting seven different sites.

The NHS trust’s chief executive, Adam Sewell-Jones, said: “Our Big Thank You Week events have been organised as a small token of appreciation for our incredible staff, and an opportunity to say thank you for all their hard work."

