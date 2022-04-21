The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Awards launched to thank nurses, midwives and clinical staff

Georgia Barrow

Published: 1:30 PM April 21, 2022
Jade Young, matron for nursing and midwifery excellence, and Jan-axle Enabore, clinical excellence nurse, encourage patients, visitors, and staff to nominate a nurse, midwife, or clinical support worker for a DAISY Award - Credit: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

To celebrate the vital role that nurses, midwives and clinical support workers play in our hospitals East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, which runs Lister Hospital in Stevenage, has launched a new scheme where patients and visitors can nominate staff for an award.

The DAISY Awards are an international recognition programme that honours and celebrates the skilful, compassionate care nurses, midwives and clinical support workers provide every day.

All DAISY Award nominees will receive a copy of their nomination and a special DAISY pin badge. Every quarter the trust will select six special nominees to receive a DAISY Award.

Each DAISY recipient will be recognised at a ceremony in their ward or department and will receive a hand-carved stone sculpture entitled a Healer’s Touch.

Nominations for a DAISY Award can be made at enherts-tr.nhs.uk/patient-visitors/daisy-award.

