Awards launched to thank nurses, midwives and clinical staff

To celebrate the vital role that nurses, midwives and clinical support workers play in our hospitals East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, which runs Lister Hospital in Stevenage, has launched a new scheme where patients and visitors can nominate staff for an award.

The DAISY Awards are an international recognition programme that honours and celebrates the skilful, compassionate care nurses, midwives and clinical support workers provide every day.

All DAISY Award nominees will receive a copy of their nomination and a special DAISY pin badge. Every quarter the trust will select six special nominees to receive a DAISY Award.

Each DAISY recipient will be recognised at a ceremony in their ward or department and will receive a hand-carved stone sculpture entitled a Healer’s Touch.

Nominations for a DAISY Award can be made at enherts-tr.nhs.uk/patient-visitors/daisy-award.