COVID-19 cases soar above England's average

Published: 1:10 PM December 23, 2020 Updated: 1:27 PM December 23, 2020

Coronavirus cases in Stevenage and North Herts are above the national average. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Richard Johnson

COVID-19 cases in Stevenage and North Herts have continued to rise as the new strain keeps us in Tier 4.

According to the Office for National Statistics, both local authority areas' case numbers were above the national average per 100,000 people between December 12 and 18.

In that week, Stevenage recorded 296 new cases, up 177 on the previous week. The total number of cases in the borough sits at 1,724 as of December 22.

There have been 70 coronavirus-related deaths, up to December 11.

Per 100,000 people, there were 337 cases - the average in England was 223. In North Herts, that number sat at 245.

North Herts saw an additional 327 new cases, up 164 from the previous week. There have been a total of 2,182 positive cases, up to December 22.

The district has had 108 coronavirus-related deaths up to December 11.

The latest data from East and North Herts NHS Trust, from December 15, says there were eight hospital admissions on that day, bringing the overall total to 742.

As of December 18, there were 62 people currently in hospital with the virus, with nine on ventilation.

The latest R-number is between 1.1 and 1.2.