COVID-19 cases continue to plummet in Stevenage and North Herts

Published: 1:51 PM March 4, 2021

Confirmed coronavirus cases are continuing to fall in Stevenage and North Herts - Credit: PA/Aaron Chown

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Stevenage and North Hertfordshire have continued to fall, according to the latest government data.

In Stevenage, there were 82 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the week between February 21 and February 27 according to the ONS. That's 25 fewer than the previous week.

That equates to a rate of 93 per 100,000, which is higher than the UK's average rate of 74.

In total, 5,685 people have tested positive in Stevenage since the pandemic began - with 151 coronavirus-related deaths.

For North Herts, there were 53 cases between February 21 and February 27 according to the ONS, which is 40 fewer than the previous week's data.

That's a total rate of 40 per 100,000 in the district, well below the nation's average rate of 74/100,000.

In North Herts, 6,129 people are confirmed to have contracted coronavirus with 292 people sadly dying with COVID-19.

Vaccination rates in both Stevenage and North Herts are continuing to climb. 20,600 people have received a vaccine dose in Stevenage so far, while almost 35,000 have had their first vaccination dose in North Herts.