Stevenage's Lister Hospital changes maternity visiting guidance

Louise McEvoy

Published: 6:30 AM May 26, 2022
Sign outside Lister Hospital in Stevenage

Visiting restrictions have further eased in the maternity unit and Bluebell Ward at Lister Hospital in Stevenage - Credit: Archant

Birthing partners can now accompany women accessing maternity triage at Stevenage's Lister Hospital, as COVID-19 restrictions are further relaxed.

A spokesman for the hospital said: "All women accessing maternity triage services within the consultant-led unit will be able to have one birth partner with them for initial assessments and any reviews.

"Partners will be required to wait outside the CLU when there is a wait. Masks should be worn at all times."

At the pandemic's height, a no visiting policy, other than one named birth partner during labour, left pregnant women attending scans, assessments and triage alone. Restrictions eased towards the end of 2020 to allow one named visitor at scans.

Changes to visiting guidance for Lister's Bluebell Ward and children's assessment unit mean two parents or carers are now allowed with a child on the ward at the same time. These must be the same two individuals at all times.

