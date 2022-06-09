The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Herts charity host events for Carers Week 2022

Rose Taylor

Published: 1:47 PM June 9, 2022
A Hertfordshire charity is reminding those providing unpaid care that they’re entitled to support from them.

Carers in Hertfordshire are reminded people during Carers Week - from June 6 to June 12-  that can access support from the charity.

The charity is invited unpaid family and friend carers to their free events including a nature walk in Hitchin which took place yesterday, and support group in Royston, and a Zoom quiz night today.

There will also be a Carers' Cream Tea in Borehamwood tomorrow.

A spokesperson from Carers in Hertfordshire said: “Making unpaid family and friend carers visible, valued and supported is this year’s theme.

"Anyone caring for a relative, partner or friend, who is ill, disabled, elderly, or misuses drugs or alcohol, is encouraged to identify themselves as carers and connect with services.”

The charity provides information, guidance, learning opportunities and support for Hertfordshire carers and bereaved carers.

For more details about the week’s events visit www.carersinherts.org.uk/how-we-can-help/carers-week-2022 or call 01992 58 69 69

