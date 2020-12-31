Urgent call for clinicians to help with COVID-19 vaccinations

Published: 9:00 AM December 31, 2020

The NHS is appealing for retired and former clinicians to assist with the rolling out of COVID vaccines - Credit: PA

The NHS in Hertfordshire has issued an urgent call for nurses, pharmacists, doctors and other medically-trained professionals to support the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

This morning, it was announced that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has now also been approved for use in the UK.

Former clinicians, or those not currently working clinically with time to offer, are in demand to ensure staffing levels at vaccination centres currently open across Hertfordshire, and those due to open in the near future.

Each centre needs to be staffed by a team of people in a variety of roles, including preparing and administering the vaccine and observing people after they have received it.

Sarah Browne, director of nursing and quality at Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust said: “We have a range of paid roles offered on a flexible basis, including outside of usual working hours to fit with other responsibilities. By coming forward, you will be part of a team helping to deliver the largest and most important vaccination programme in the history of the NHS – and will help to ensure that the health service can continue to support everyone who needs it.

Sarah Browne, director of nursing and quality at Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust - Credit: Hertfordshire and West Essex NHS

“We are keen to hear from anyone who is registered with a professional body, including nurses, therapists and pharmacists. You can express your interest by emailing your CV to hct.covidimms@nhs.net and our team will be in touch shortly to explain the next steps. For all roles, we will provide appropriate training, supervision and PPE.”

NHS organisations in Hertfordshire are facing multiple pressures this winter, with rising numbers of people with COVID-19 and other conditions needing urgent medical care, and staff themselves affected by both COVID and the requirement to self-isolate.

This comes as the offering of COVID-19 vaccines for local people has begun, starting with those aged over 80, older people living in care homes and the staff who care for them.

If you’re already working for the NHS and want to help, please speak with your line manager in the first instance.

To find out more about the types of roles available, information is also available on the NHS England website here.