Major COVID vaccine milestone reached in Stevenage and North Herts

Maya Derrick

Published: 9:00 AM April 30, 2021   
File photo dated 13/04/21 of a patient receiving an injection of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. Resea

More than 150,000 COVID vaccinations have been administered to residents in Stevenage and North Herts - Credit: PA

A major milestone has been passed in our area, with more than 150,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines administered across Stevenage and North Herts.

The latest NHS data, which is recorded on the National Immunisation Management Service (NIMS) database, is published each Thursday and shows vaccination data on a neighbourhood level.

As of April 25, 150,423 doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered across Stevenage and North Herts. In Stevenage, a total of 56,037 jabs were given out, with a further 94,386 administered in North Herts.

Of those doses given, 25,189 were second doses in North Herts. In Stevenage, that figure stood at 15,284.


