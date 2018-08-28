Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Health Shuttle transport service to Stevenage’s Lister Hospital is axed

PUBLISHED: 08:30 19 December 2018

Danny Loo Photography 2017

A transport service which patients rely on to take them to and from hospital appointments has been axed.

The Health Shuttle was a subsidised door-to-door service for staff, patients and visitors going to Lister Hospital in Stevenage, and was also available between Lister and the New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City.

People in north Herts could book journeys for a £5 flat rate.

But subsiding the Lister Health Shuttle has been costing the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust about £160,000 a year.

So the Trust – which has to make savings of £24.1 million in 2018/19 – pulled the plug on Saturday and the service is no longer available.

About 2,000 patients used the service last year to make about 8,000 journeys.

Most of those journeys – about 60 per cent – were for kidney patients, who travel for free.

Those kidney patients are still eligible for free transport provided by the East and North Herts Clinical Commissioning Group and delivered by the East of England Ambulance Service.

But Kirit Modi from the Lister Area Kidney Patients Association said there are concerns about the ability of EEAST to provide the service.

Patricia Dent, of Shirley Close in Stevenage, relied on the shuttle service and called the decision to axe it “a disaster”. She said: “I am 80 plus. I am partially disabled and need a walker and am limited to short distances.

“To get to an appointment it will take a walk and two buses, or use of a taxi - an expensive business as at times I have had three appointments a week.

“The help and kindness of the shuttle staff has been invaluable.”

The Health Shuttle was launched in 2005 in conjunction with Herts County Council and other funding partners.

When other partners dropped out, the NHS Trust agreed to continue the funding.

The service comprised of four cars operated through a lease agreement, costing around £200,000 a year to run – with around £40,000 raised each year from charges.

A Trust spokesman said: “Year on year the Trust has found it increasingly difficult to find the revenue to run the service and has had to use funds intended for patient care.”

Trust chief executive Nick Carver said: “Since 2007 the Trust alone had been funding this initiative. We no longer have the ability to do it.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

An open letter to Lewis Hamilton from Stevenage’s People for People founder after ‘slums’ comment

Lewis Hamilton is interviewed on stage during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 at Birmingham Genting Arena. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Lewis Hamilton criticised for calling Stevenage ‘the slums’ in BBC SPOTY speech

Lewis Hamilton is interviewed on stage during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 at Birmingham Genting Arena. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Body found in Arlesey river identified as 17-year-old boy

A man has been arrested in Letchworth in connection with a murder in Hoddesdon.

Terminal cancer patient abused by Stevenage neighbours over disabled parking bay

Arthur Campion has terminal cancer and the council has painted a disabled space opposite his home, but neighbours keep parking in it. Picture: DANNY LOO

Man found dead in Arlesey river

Police are investigating after a body was found in a river in Arlesey. Picture: Archant

Most Read

‘Brilliant’ Royston firefighters praised for train tree strike evacuation

An Ely to London King's Cross service was struck by a tree on Saturday. Picture: Nick Gill

Royston’s new M&S Foodhall ‘to open early in the new year’

Construction of the Aldi and M&S in Royston continues. Picture: DANNY LOO

Armed police arrest man in Bassingbourn raid

Armed officers arrested a man in Bassingbourn this morning.

No services between Letchworth and Cambridge after tree strikes train near Royston

A train has struck a tree near Royston, with no trains running between Letchworth and Cambridge as a result. Picture: Nick Gill

Royston children go on the hunt for Santa’s reindeer

Rudolph's Christmas Trail in Royston: David Tzompov looking the part. Picture: Clive Porter

Latest from the The Comet

Letchworth-based hospice celebrates Christmas with Compassionate Neighours

Garden House Hospice Care has celebrated the success of its Compassionate Neighbours scheme with Christmas party for all involved. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

Campaigners’ anger as injured greyhound put down after Henlow race fall

Henlow Greyhound Track. Picture: Google Maps

Lewis Hamilton addresses backlash of Stevenage ‘slums’ comment

Lewis Hamilton posted a video to his Instragram after calling Stevenage 'the slums', saying he

North Herts band record charity CD to help homeless charity Crisis

Lizzard Frequency have released a charity single to raise money for Crisis at Christmas. Picture: Supplied by Lizzard Frequency

FEATURE: ‘We called my late son Kai ‘Peter Pan’ – he was never going to grow old’ says brave Hitchin mum and author Vikki Hammond

The inspirational Vikki Hammond with her late son, Kai
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists