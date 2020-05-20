Advanced search

Mental Health Awareness: Kindness and support ‘more important than ever’ - says East and North Herts NHS chief

PUBLISHED: 09:44 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:44 20 May 2020

Midwives Sophie Copping (L) and Claire Sookun-Hull in the Diamond Jubilee Maternity Unit 'wobble' room. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

Midwives Sophie Copping (L) and Claire Sookun-Hull in the Diamond Jubilee Maternity Unit 'wobble' room. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

Archant

The chief executive of the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust has said kindness and support are “more important than ever”, as the trust marks Mental Health Awareness Week.

The Health@Work team have been offering mental health support and advice at Lister Hospital. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire NHS TrustThe Health@Work team have been offering mental health support and advice at Lister Hospital. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

Nick Carver, who oversees the trust, says the wellbeing of colleagues is a “top priority”, and highlighted the importance of having regular conversations about mental health.

This week, the team has been promoting its ‘Pay It Forward’ initiative – where colleagues are encouraged to do something kind for someone else without an expectation that it has to be returned.

Instead they are asked, if comfortable, to ‘Pay It Forward’ by doing something kind – the theme for Mental Health Awareness Week – for three of their colleagues.

The trust – which runs Lister Hospital in Stevenage, Mount Vernon Cancer Centre in Northwood and the New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City, has a dedicated Health@Work service where staff can be signposted to support and a ‘How Are You Doing?’ team which provides and promotes wellbeing resources and offers regular check-ins with staff.

You may also want to watch:

In response to COVID-19, new wellbeing areas have been set up – a ‘wobble room’ at the Lister’s Diamond Jubilee Maternity Unit being just one example – so staff have private areas to support each other.

Further to this, on Tuesday, the trust’s Health@Work team was providing a listening ear to staff and offering wellbeing advice at the Lister.

Nick Carver, Chief Executive of East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, said: “Fantastic team working and a continued concern for each other’s wellbeing must be at the heart of all we do.

“Being kind to each other and offering mental health support to our staff has always been essential, but in these challenging times it has become more important than ever.

“The wellbeing of colleagues is a top priority for the trust, and it is vital that we continue to create environments where staff feel comfortable to talk about their mental health and know what support is available.”

Hosted by the Mental Health Foundation, Mental Health Awareness Week has been held every year in the UK since 2001 and aims to raise awareness and promote the message of good mental health for everyone.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Stevenage Borough Council could be at risk of bankruptcy amid coronavirus losses

Council leader Sharon Taylor said a Section 114 notice is

North Herts boy, 17, jailed for over eight years for sex offences against two-year-old child

The 17-year-old was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage MP accused of ‘vanishing act’ during coronavirus pandemic reveals what he’s been up to

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland says he is working hard from home to support his constituents during the coronavirus lockdown. Parliament is maintaining a formal dress code when MPs participate in sessions, even if virtually, which is why he is wearing a suit. Picture: Courtesy of Stephen McPartland's office.

Data reveals majority of Stevenage’s coronavirus deaths are in care homes

The majority of COVID-19 related deaths in Stevenage have been in care homes. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Internal division as Herts County Council urges parents to “support” summer school return

Hertfordshire's councillors and residents are split over government plans to re-open schools in the summer. Picture: Getty Images/Purestock

Most Read

Stevenage Borough Council could be at risk of bankruptcy amid coronavirus losses

Council leader Sharon Taylor said a Section 114 notice is

North Herts boy, 17, jailed for over eight years for sex offences against two-year-old child

The 17-year-old was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage MP accused of ‘vanishing act’ during coronavirus pandemic reveals what he’s been up to

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland says he is working hard from home to support his constituents during the coronavirus lockdown. Parliament is maintaining a formal dress code when MPs participate in sessions, even if virtually, which is why he is wearing a suit. Picture: Courtesy of Stephen McPartland's office.

Data reveals majority of Stevenage’s coronavirus deaths are in care homes

The majority of COVID-19 related deaths in Stevenage have been in care homes. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Internal division as Herts County Council urges parents to “support” summer school return

Hertfordshire's councillors and residents are split over government plans to re-open schools in the summer. Picture: Getty Images/Purestock

Latest from the The Comet

Mental Health Awareness: Kindness and support ‘more important than ever’ - says East and North Herts NHS chief

Midwives Sophie Copping (L) and Claire Sookun-Hull in the Diamond Jubilee Maternity Unit 'wobble' room. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

Recruitment in the time of Covid-19

If the panel of interviewers is expanded, make sure each one knows their role to make selection more effective Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus: British Horseracing Authority to publish fixture list

Horses pass a green light on a road crossing as they head out to the gallops at Newmarket

Stevenage indoor market traders criticise council’s decision to charge full rent

Stevenage Indoor Market

Former Saracens man returns to where it all began at Letchworth

Tom Jubb in action for Saracens. Picture: MATT IMPEY/WIRED PHOTOS
Drive 24