Stevenage Hawkin's Bazaar at risk as chain falls into administration

Hawkin's Bazaar, which has a store in Stevenage's Westgate Shopping Centre, has fallen into administration. Picture: Archant Archant

Quirky toy store chain Hawkin's Bazaar, which has a branch in Stevenage's Westgate, has gone into administration.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The Norwich-based firm has confirmed that customers will no longer be able to order goods online.

However, the website also states that branches will "continue to trade under the control of the administrators while the they evaluate their options regarding the company's future - and determine how to obtain the best possible outcome for all creditors".

Hawkin's Bazaar currently has 20 stores across the UK, and employs 180 staff.