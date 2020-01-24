Stevenage Hawkin's Bazaar at risk as chain falls into administration
PUBLISHED: 16:29 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 24 January 2020
Archant
Quirky toy store chain Hawkin's Bazaar, which has a branch in Stevenage's Westgate, has gone into administration.
You may also want to watch:
The Norwich-based firm has confirmed that customers will no longer be able to order goods online.
However, the website also states that branches will "continue to trade under the control of the administrators while the they evaluate their options regarding the company's future - and determine how to obtain the best possible outcome for all creditors".
Hawkin's Bazaar currently has 20 stores across the UK, and employs 180 staff.