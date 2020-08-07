Advanced search

Letchworth’s Howard Park play areas set for facelift – and residents can have their say

PUBLISHED: 12:11 08 August 2020

Have your say on the future of Howard Park and Gardens. Picture: NHDC

Have your say on the future of Howard Park and Gardens. Picture: NHDC

Archant

The play areas at Howard Park and Gardens in Letchworth are set for an upgrade – and residents are invited to share their views.

North Herts District Council and Groundwork East are inviting residents to complete a short online survey which will be an opportunity to identify improvements and help shape the future of the play areas.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Steve Jarvis, NHDC’s executive member for leisure said: “We want to give local people in Letchworth the chance to help shape the design of the play areas at Howard Park and Gardens so they meet the needs of young children in the future.”

Julia Watts, senior landscape architect, added: “We are grateful to all those able to spend five minutes completing the survey. Collecting opinions from as many people as possible will help us ensure the upgrade really benefits the Letchworth community”.

Fill out the survey at https://www.north-herts.gov.uk/howard-park-and-gardens which is open until August 10.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

£40 million Platform 5 project opens in Stevenage

Platform 5 at Stevenage station was opened by Stephen McPartland MP and Chris Heaton-Harris MP. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Forensics examine residential road in Stevenage after ‘fight’ between group of men

Forensic officers are at the scene of a potential crime in a residential road in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Family pay touching tribute to one of Stevenage’s longest serving cabbies

Munshi Khan, of Ace Taxis, passed away peacefully alongside his family in July. Picture: Supplied

Over 50 new homes planned for Letchworth brownfield site

An artist's impression of how the scheme may look on its completion. Picture: Heritage Foundation

Which Stevenage restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Stevenage have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Amy Thornton

Most Read

£40 million Platform 5 project opens in Stevenage

Platform 5 at Stevenage station was opened by Stephen McPartland MP and Chris Heaton-Harris MP. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Forensics examine residential road in Stevenage after ‘fight’ between group of men

Forensic officers are at the scene of a potential crime in a residential road in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Family pay touching tribute to one of Stevenage’s longest serving cabbies

Munshi Khan, of Ace Taxis, passed away peacefully alongside his family in July. Picture: Supplied

Over 50 new homes planned for Letchworth brownfield site

An artist's impression of how the scheme may look on its completion. Picture: Heritage Foundation

Which Stevenage restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Stevenage have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Amy Thornton

Latest from the The Comet

Letchworth’s Howard Park play areas set for facelift – and residents can have their say

Have your say on the future of Howard Park and Gardens. Picture: NHDC

State-of-the-art cancer scanner arrives at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

The PET-CT scanner was in use at Lister for the first time on Tuesday, with Graham Wilson (centre) the first patient. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust

Missing Stevenage teen with links to Tewin found

A 16-year-old teenager has been found.

Stevenage regeneration: What is changing in Town Square?

An artist's CGI impression of the new Town Square in Stevenage. Picture: Mace

Ben Coker heads back to Hertfordshire as Hatfield man signs for Stevenage

Former Southend United defender Ben Coker has made the switch to Stevenage from Lincoln City. Picture: ADAM ADAVY/PA