Letchworth’s Howard Park play areas set for facelift – and residents can have their say

The play areas at Howard Park and Gardens in Letchworth are set for an upgrade – and residents are invited to share their views.

North Herts District Council and Groundwork East are inviting residents to complete a short online survey which will be an opportunity to identify improvements and help shape the future of the play areas.

Cllr Steve Jarvis, NHDC’s executive member for leisure said: “We want to give local people in Letchworth the chance to help shape the design of the play areas at Howard Park and Gardens so they meet the needs of young children in the future.”

Julia Watts, senior landscape architect, added: “We are grateful to all those able to spend five minutes completing the survey. Collecting opinions from as many people as possible will help us ensure the upgrade really benefits the Letchworth community”.

Fill out the survey at https://www.north-herts.gov.uk/howard-park-and-gardens which is open until August 10.