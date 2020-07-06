Advanced search

Have you seen wanted man with links to Stevenage area?

PUBLISHED: 14:08 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:08 06 July 2020

Have you seen wanted Karl Marshall-Nichols, 31. Picture: Herts police

Have you seen wanted Karl Marshall-Nichols, 31. Picture: Herts police

Archant

A wanted man who is known to have links to the Stevenage area is being hunted by police – and anyone with information on his whereabouts should come forward.

Karl Marshall-Nichols, whose last known address was in Burncroft Avenue in Enfield, is wanted in connection with stalking and harassment offences committed against a victim living in Hertfordshire.

You may also want to watch:

The 31-year-old has links to Waltham Cross and Cheshunt, as well as Stevenage.

If you see him, do not approach him but contact police straightaway. You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/106538/19.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the charity’s untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If a crime is in progress or someone’s life is in danger, call 999 immediately.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Concerns allayed over closure of Stevenage pub

The Crooked Billet in Stevenage's Symonds Green will be refurbished before a new landlord takes over.

Ian Stewart charged with murder after death of wife Diane in Bassingbourn in 2010

Ian Stewart was found guilty of murdering Helen Bailey at their home in Baldock Road, Royston - and has now been charged with the murder of his first wife, Diane Stewart. Picture: Herts police

Have you seen wanted man with links to Stevenage area?

Have you seen wanted Karl Marshall-Nichols, 31. Picture: Herts police

Revellers who spat at Herts police should expect to be charged

Police have warned the public following pubs reopening. Picture: Helen Drake

Have you seen stolen Stevenage bike for sale?

The push bike was stolen from the grounds of Platform, in Stevenage. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Concerns allayed over closure of Stevenage pub

The Crooked Billet in Stevenage's Symonds Green will be refurbished before a new landlord takes over.

Ian Stewart charged with murder after death of wife Diane in Bassingbourn in 2010

Ian Stewart was found guilty of murdering Helen Bailey at their home in Baldock Road, Royston - and has now been charged with the murder of his first wife, Diane Stewart. Picture: Herts police

Have you seen wanted man with links to Stevenage area?

Have you seen wanted Karl Marshall-Nichols, 31. Picture: Herts police

Revellers who spat at Herts police should expect to be charged

Police have warned the public following pubs reopening. Picture: Helen Drake

Have you seen stolen Stevenage bike for sale?

The push bike was stolen from the grounds of Platform, in Stevenage. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the The Comet

Probe into domestic abuse suicide finds Herts police officers clueless over abuser’s history

Kellie Sutton took her own life after being subjected to coercive, controlling and abusive behaviour by her partner Steven Gane for five months. Picture: Supplied.

Have you seen wanted man with links to Stevenage area?

Have you seen wanted Karl Marshall-Nichols, 31. Picture: Herts police

Ian Stewart charged with murder after death of wife Diane in Bassingbourn in 2010

Ian Stewart was found guilty of murdering Helen Bailey at their home in Baldock Road, Royston - and has now been charged with the murder of his first wife, Diane Stewart. Picture: Herts police

Revellers who spat at Herts police should expect to be charged

Police have warned the public following pubs reopening. Picture: Helen Drake

Have you seen stolen Stevenage bike for sale?

The push bike was stolen from the grounds of Platform, in Stevenage. Picture: Herts police