Have you seen wanted man with links to Stevenage area?

A wanted man who is known to have links to the Stevenage area is being hunted by police – and anyone with information on his whereabouts should come forward.

Karl Marshall-Nichols, whose last known address was in Burncroft Avenue in Enfield, is wanted in connection with stalking and harassment offences committed against a victim living in Hertfordshire.

The 31-year-old has links to Waltham Cross and Cheshunt, as well as Stevenage.

If you see him, do not approach him but contact police straightaway. You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/106538/19.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the charity’s untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If a crime is in progress or someone’s life is in danger, call 999 immediately.