Have you seen wanted Letchworth man?
PUBLISHED: 14:34 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:34 12 June 2020
Police in North Herts are reappealing for the public’s help to trace a man who is wanted on recall to prison.
Jasper Thomson, 26, is from Letchworth and is known to frequent the Grange estate in the town. He is wanted on recall to prison in connection with a breach of licence and a subsequent assault.
If you have seen Thomson or have information on his whereabouts you can report information online at herts.police.uk/report or call the non-emergency number 101.
Anyone who has seen Jasper or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call 999.
If you wish to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
