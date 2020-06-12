Advanced search

Have you seen wanted Letchworth man?

PUBLISHED: 14:34 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:34 12 June 2020

Have you seen wanted Jasper Thomson? Picture: Herts police

Have you seen wanted Jasper Thomson? Picture: Herts police

Police in North Herts are reappealing for the public’s help to trace a man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Jasper Thomson, 26, is from Letchworth and is known to frequent the Grange estate in the town. He is wanted on recall to prison in connection with a breach of licence and a subsequent assault.

If you have seen Thomson or have information on his whereabouts you can report information online at herts.police.uk/report or call the non-emergency number 101.

Anyone who has seen Jasper or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call 999.

If you wish to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Discount cash and carry to open in Letchworth next week

The new cash and carry will be open two days a week. Picture: Discount Brands Cash & Carry

‘Bitter disappointment’ as bid fails to stop 600 homes plan at Gresley Park near Stevenage

A view of the development site in Beane Valley, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Black Lives Matter: 400 Stevenage protestors turn out in stand against racism

Hundreds turned out to peacefully protest in Stevenage. Picture: Dazza Haggerty

Stevenage’s Forster Country: Campaigners see ‘hope snuffed out’ as hold on 800 homes plan is lifted

Swathes of open countryside will be destroyed by the development. St Nicholas Church is visible in the distance. Picture: Brendan Falvey

Measures to help ensure Stevenage town centre is ‘COVID-secure’ have been put in place

Markings on the floor in Stevenage town centre are to help ensure shoppers adhere to social distancing guidelines. Picture: SBC

