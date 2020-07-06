Advanced search

Have you seen stolen Stevenage bike for sale?

PUBLISHED: 10:06 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:06 06 July 2020

The push bike was stolen from the grounds of Platform, in Stevenage. Picture: Herts police

The push bike was stolen from the grounds of Platform, in Stevenage. Picture: Herts police

A black bike was stolen from Stevenage earlier this year – and police are now appealing to those who may have seen it for sale online.

The Giant bike, with a white seat, was stolen from a bike store in the grounds of Platform, Gates Way overnight, between April 21 and 22.

Police constable Stuart Smith, who is investigating, said: “I’m interested to hear from anyone who may have purchased this bike, been offered it or has seen it for sale since it was stolen.

“If you are able to help I can be contacted directly via email at stuart.smith@herts.pnn.police.uk”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in its Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/32115/20.

