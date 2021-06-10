Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Concerns grow for missing Stevenage teen

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 9:51 AM June 10, 2021    Updated: 9:58 AM June 10, 2021
Shannon Stewart, 13, is missing from Stevenage

Shannon Stewart, 13, is missing from Stevenage - Credit: Herts police

Concerns are growing for a missing teenage girl from Stevenage, as police re-appeal for information on her whereabouts.

Shannon Stewart, 13, was last seen at around 6pm yesterday, was first reported as missing by the police in the early hours of this morning.

Police have since pushed for more information due to concerns for her welfare.

Shannon is described as white, 5ft6 and was last seen wearing a black and gold bikini top, black shorts and flip flops.

Anyone with information on her past or current location is urged to call 101, or 999 if with her now.
 

You may also want to watch:

Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Close-up of police high visibility jacket

Crime

Police alerted to injured man in Stevenage town centre

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Fish and Chips

What are your favourite chippies in the area?

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
TSB St Albans Millfield Estates

Hitchin bank to close at end of trading day

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Close up of a key in a front door

Housing

Stevenage flats plans prompt 'concrete jungle' concerns

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus