Concerns grow for missing Stevenage teen

Published: 9:51 AM June 10, 2021 Updated: 9:58 AM June 10, 2021

Concerns are growing for a missing teenage girl from Stevenage, as police re-appeal for information on her whereabouts.

Shannon Stewart, 13, was last seen at around 6pm yesterday, was first reported as missing by the police in the early hours of this morning.

Police have since pushed for more information due to concerns for her welfare.

Shannon is described as white, 5ft6 and was last seen wearing a black and gold bikini top, black shorts and flip flops.

‼️ Shannon is still missing from #Stevenage. Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.



If you have any info about where she has been, please call 101.



If you have seen her in the last few moments or believe you are with her now, please call 999.



🔁 PLS RT. https://t.co/wwFaZwultP — Herts Police (@HertsPolice) June 10, 2021

Anyone with information on her past or current location is urged to call 101, or 999 if with her now.

