Concerns grow for missing Stevenage teen
Published: 9:51 AM June 10, 2021 Updated: 9:58 AM June 10, 2021
- Credit: Herts police
Concerns are growing for a missing teenage girl from Stevenage, as police re-appeal for information on her whereabouts.
Shannon Stewart, 13, was last seen at around 6pm yesterday, was first reported as missing by the police in the early hours of this morning.
Police have since pushed for more information due to concerns for her welfare.
Shannon is described as white, 5ft6 and was last seen wearing a black and gold bikini top, black shorts and flip flops.
Anyone with information on her past or current location is urged to call 101, or 999 if with her now.
