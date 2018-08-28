Have you seen missing 76-year-old from Stevenage?
PUBLISHED: 11:02 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:03 04 January 2019
Archant
Concern is growing for a 76-year-old woman from Stevenage who has been missing since yesterday morning.
Patricia Alexander went missing from her home in Bedwell at around 11am on Thursday, and it is believed she was at Luton Airport just after 12.30am this morning.
She is described as being around 5ft 10in tall, with shoulder length brown hair and was last seen wearing a quilted olive green jacket with blue collar, blue/black trousers and brown boots. She may also be carrying a black Kipling bag.
If you have seen Patricia or have any information, call Herts police on 101, quoting ISR 615 of January 3.
If you believe you are with Patricia or have seen her in the last few moments, call 999 immediately.