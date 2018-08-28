Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Have you seen missing 76-year-old from Stevenage?

PUBLISHED: 11:02 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:03 04 January 2019

Missing Patricia Alexander. Picture: Herts Police

Missing Patricia Alexander. Picture: Herts Police

Archant

Concern is growing for a 76-year-old woman from Stevenage who has been missing since yesterday morning.

Patricia Alexander went missing from her home in Bedwell at around 11am on Thursday, and it is believed she was at Luton Airport just after 12.30am this morning.

She is described as being around 5ft 10in tall, with shoulder length brown hair and was last seen wearing a quilted olive green jacket with blue collar, blue/black trousers and brown boots. She may also be carrying a black Kipling bag.

If you have seen Patricia or have any information, call Herts police on 101, quoting ISR 615 of January 3.

If you believe you are with Patricia or have seen her in the last few moments, call 999 immediately.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

CCTV appeal following criminal damage in Stevenage

Officers would like to speak to the two men pictured as part of their enquiries into criminal damage in Canterbury Way, Stevenage. Picture: Herts police

Police appeal after man robbed in Hitchin

Man wanted for burglary and assault in Stevenage arrested

Police have arrested a man wanted for burglary and assault in Stevenage.

Union’s anger as date set for Stevenage school’s academisation

Barclay School teachers took strike action in December, and were joined by parents, sixth-formers, local NEU representative Jill Borcherds and other members of the community. Picture: Jim Brown

Fears over Stevenage school’s academy future is due to ‘silly scaremongering’, says MP

Most Read

Air ambulance at scene of head-on crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Major roadworks to spark five weeks of traffic disruption

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s the wrong structure... sheer madness’ - Lambert wants change to contract approach

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Will he hang around if he doesn’t get what he’s asking for?’ - skipper urges Evans to back Lambert

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the The Comet

Have you seen missing 76-year-old from Stevenage?

Missing Patricia Alexander. Picture: Herts Police

Stevenage academy produces another star as future looks bright for talented teen Arthur Iontton

Arthur Iontton of Stevenage in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Mansfield Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

CCTV: Offenders ‘run across car roofs’ in Letchworth Honda forecourt

Police would like to speak to this person as part of their enquiries into criminal damage at Letchworth's Norton Way Honda forecourt. Picture: Herts police

Garden House Hospice shop unveiled in Fairfield

Garden House Hospice Care have opened their 10th shop in Fairfield. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

New season at healthy living centre brings 80 new classes

Classes are set to start again at the Letchworth Centre for Healthy Living. Picture: LCHL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists