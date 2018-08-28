Hatfield man gets suspended sentence after carrying knife

Stevenage Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

A Hatfield man must carry out 180 hours of unpaid work after he was caught carrying a kitchen knife in Stevenage.

Ciaran O’Reilly admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Stevenage on June 3.

He also admitted having a kitchen knife in the town centre without good reason.

The 33-year-old, of Falcon Close, appeared at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court on December 17, where he was given a four-month jail term suspended for 18 months.

He must also comply with a supervision period of 18 months and take part in a Thinking Skills Programme.

O’Reilly must carry out 180 hours of unpaid work over a period of 12 months.

He was also ordered to pay victim services £115 and £85 court costs.