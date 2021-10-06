Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Gallery

Harry Redknapp surprises U14 girls' team with visit at kit prize-giving

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 11:41 AM October 6, 2021   
Harry Redknapp presented Stevenage Starlets U14s with their brand new kit, courtesy of Nexen Tyres

Former football manager and King of the Jungle 2018 Harry Redknapp presented Stevenage Starlets U14s - the first all-girls club in the town - with their brand new kit, courtesy of Nexen Tyres - Credit: Nexen Tyre UK

A Stevenage grassroots football squad were in for the surprise of their lives over the weekend, when a sporting legend made a shock appearance at a prize-giving ceremony.

If winning a brand new kit wasn't enough, Stevenage Starlets U14s - the town's first all-girls club - were presented with their bounty by none other than ex-football manager and 2018 King of the Jungle Harry Redknapp on Saturday.

Harry Redknapp delivered a pre-match talk to Stevenage Starlets ahead of their 3-3 draw against Omonia Youth U14 Girls

Harry Redknapp delivered a pre-match talk to Stevenage Starlets ahead of their 3-3 draw against Omonia Youth U14 Girls - Credit: Nexen Tyres

The team won a giveaway courtesy of Nexen Tyre UK, part of Letchworth-based Stapleton’s Tyre Services, which was open to all under 16 grassroots football teams. The Starlets came up trumps following several nominations.

Stevenage Starlets U14s were thrilled by Harry Redknapp's visit, where he presented their new kit and gave a pre-match talk

Stevenage Starlets U14s were thrilled by Harry Redknapp's visit, where he presented their new kit and gave a pre-match talk - Credit: Nexen Tyres

Ahead of their 3-3 draw against Omonia Youth U14 Girls at Thomas Alleyne Academy, Harry also gave the team a pre-game talk.

His appearance was a surprise to the entire squad bar one member - who used her insider knowledge to rustle up a jam roly poly for the 2018 King of the Jungle - a home comfort that took social media by storm during his time on I'm a Celebrity... three years ago.

Harry Redknapp was presented with a jam roly poly by a Stevenage Starlet

Ex-football manager Harry Redknapp was presented with a jam roly poly by a Stevenage Starlet - a home comfort he was granted during his time on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! - Credit: Nexen Tyres

You may also want to watch:

Harry said of meeting the Starlets: “It was fantastic to see so many people getting involved and giving up their Saturday. I loved the enthusiasm.

"Stevenage Starlets are a great group of people and the level of football being played was brilliant!

Most Read

  1. 1 Air ambulance and police attend incident in Hitchin
  2. 2 How to get tickets for Liam Gallagher's Knebworth Park show
  3. 3 Inaugural Old Town Live festival in pictures
  1. 4 Survey results in for High Street parking debate
  2. 5 Triple murderer's prison transfer after torture concerns
  3. 6 Duped Stevenage schools sent out COVID-19 anti-vax letter
  4. 7 Council leader's response to arrest of Stevenage-based Met officer for alleged rape
  5. 8 COVID-19 booster vaccinations begin in Hertfordshire
  6. 9 David Carrick in court: Met Police officer accused of hotel date rape
  7. 10 Remains found on building site identified as missing veteran

"Chuffed to be part of Nexen Tyre UK football kit giveaway and really looking forward to the Women’s Euros in England next Summer.” 

Harry was very gracious with his time, signing autographs and posing for selfies with several other teams and players

Harry was very gracious with his time, signing autographs and posing for selfies with several other teams and players, according to Stevenage Starlets' chairman Paul Manning - Credit: Nexen Tyres

“Grassroots sport is powerful," James Whishaw, Stapleton's head of marketing said. "It brings communities together and provides a sense of belonging.

"We value our local community relationships and are delighted to award a local team a brand-new football kit courtesy of Nexen Tyre UK. It was great to see the players excited about their new kit and working together as a team.”

Stevenage Starlets' chairman, Paul Manning, passed on his heartfelt thanks for what he called "an amazing experience".

Stevenage Starlets U14s came up trumps in Nexen Tyre UK's kit giveaway competition

Stevenage Starlets U14s came up trumps in Nexen Tyre UK's kit giveaway competition - Credit: Nexen Tyres

"To win a kit in a competition is one thing, but to create that level of excitement around the club was great to see and we really appreciate your generosity with the kit, your time at a weekend and for arranging for a celebrity to visit to present it and coach the girls.

"We’d worked hard to keep everything a secret, so the reactions were great to see, especially as you introduced Harry!

"While the experience was focused on one lucky team within our club, Harry was very gracious with his time, signing autographs and posing for selfies with several of our other teams and numerous players.

Stevenage Starlets U14s were delighted to be presented with their new kit by football legend Harry Redknapp

Stevenage Starlets U14s were delighted to be presented with their new kit by football legend Harry Redknapp - Credit: Nexen Tyres

He joked: "Just hope he made it back in time for the Bournemouth match!"

Stevenage Starlets drew 3-3 against Omonia Youth U14 Girls at Thomas Alleyne Academy on Saturday

Stevenage Starlets drew 3-3 against Omonia Youth U14 Girls at Thomas Alleyne Academy on Saturday - Credit: Nexen Tyres

Women's Football
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The plans for a new development off Turnpike Lane, Ickleford Credit

Planning

Homes to be built on Green Belt land after inspector overrules council

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Kierson Price has been fined after pleading guilty to being in possession of a zombie knife

Herts Live

Man pleads guilty to possession of zombie knife

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Stevenage Old Town Live Music Festival is set for Sunday, October 3.

Music

Free music festival set for Stevenage Old Town

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
An arrest has been made following reports of harassment in Stevenage and Preston

Herts Live

Offensive weapon arrest after altercation in Letchworth

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon