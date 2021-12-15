New hope of justice for paramedic killed in 2018 crash

Vicky Lovelace-Collins, who lived in Stevenage, had been a paramedic for 15 years - Credit: Supplied

The widow of a paramedic who died in 2018 after the motorbike she was riding was in collision with a car says she is "filled with new hope" that justice will be served.

Vicky Lovelace-Collins was just yards from her home when she was involved in a crash in Lonsdale Road in Stevenage. Vicky, 37, suffered catastrophic head injuries and died two days later.

The car driver, a Turkish national, fled to Turkey when she found out Vicky had died. The Crown Prosecution Service decided last year to charge her with death by careless driving, but has so far been unsuccessful in securing her return to the UK to face criminal proceedings.

Vicky's widow, Naomi, said: "There has been no development whatsoever. The last correspondence was from the [Secretary of State for Justice] Dominic Raab’s office - a vague and disappointing letter offering little new hope. It simply reiterated that the CPS is doing all it can."

This week, however, renewed hope has come from a different source.

The case has striking similarities to the high profile case of Anne Sacoolas, the US national charged over the death of motorcyclist Harry Dunn.

Harry, 19, died in a crash with a car in Northamptonshire in 2019.

The CPS authorised a charge of causing death by dangerous driving against Mrs Sacoolas, but she fled to America, claiming diplomatic immunity as the wife of a US government employee.

This week, the UK press has reported how the CPS has confirmed Mrs Sacoolas' case will go before magistrates next month.

Naomi said: "When I saw the development in the Harry Dunn case, I was filled with new hope that we might achieve justice and closure."

Vicky and Naomi were married in 2012 - Credit: Supplied

Her optimism, however, is cautious. "Doubts have crept in because we have never had the kind of coverage Harry’s case received, though of course I do understand why," she said. "I also know there must be other families out there who are in a similar position, and share my frustration."

The CPS has been contacted for comment.

A petition calling on the UK government to ensure the driver's return from Turkey to face the courts has more than 80,000 signatures so far. To sign it, visit change.org/p/uk-parliament-justice-for-vicky