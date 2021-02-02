Firefighters remembered on anniversary of Harrow Court tragedy

Published: 9:57 AM February 2, 2021

The Herts firefighting community are remembering firefighters Michael Miller and Jeff Wornham who lost their lives at Harrow Court 16 years ago. - Credit: Archant

Two firefighters who lost their lives tackling a blaze in Stevenage are being remembered today, 16 years after their passing.

Michael Miller from Stevenage and Jeff Wornham from Sandon lost their lives trying to rescue resident Natalie Close, who was also killed in the Harrow Court tragedy on February 2, 2005.

Today, we mark the 16th anniversary of the passing of FF Jeff Wornham and FF Michael Miller. Jeff and Michael tragically lost their lives fighting a fire at Harrow Court in Stevenage on 2 February 2005. We honour their memory today, and our thoughts remain with their families. pic.twitter.com/gSZrKKb5MC — Herts Fire & Rescue (@HFRS) February 2, 2021

A later investigation revealed there was an abnormal rapid fire development, caused by a lit teacandle that melted through a television on the 14th floor.

A BBC 2 documentary broadcast in 2018 featured Harrow Court as one of five "significant" fires that foretold the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

