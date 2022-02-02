Remembering those lost in tower block fire 17 years on

Firefighters Michael Miller and Jeff Wornham died in the Harrow Court tower block tragedy in 2005 - Credit: Herts Fire & Rescue

Today marks 17 years since a fire broke out at Harrow Court in Stevenage, tragically killing three people.

Firefighters Michael Miller from Stevenage and Jeff Wornham from Sandon lost their lives trying to rescue resident Natalie Close, who was also killed in the Harrow Court tragedy on February 2, 2005.

A later investigation revealed there was an abnormal rapid fire development, caused by a lit tea candle that melted through a television on the 14th floor.

A BBC 2 documentary which aired in 2018 asserted that the Harrow Court blaze, along with four other fires in the UK, foretold the Grenfell Tower inferno.

Last year, Harrow Court and four other tower blocks in Stevenage - Brent Court, High Plash, High Croft and The Towers - were placed on 24-hour watch over fire concerns.

Herts Fire & Rescue service took to social media to remember the two firefighters who lost their lives.

A spokesperson said: "Today marks 17 years since the tragic passing of FF Jeff Wornham and FF Michael Miller.

"Jeff and Michael lost their lives fighting a fire at Harrow Court in Stevenage. Our thoughts remain with their families, friends and colleagues as we honour their memory."

A two-minute silence was held in fire stations across Hertfordshire today to remember Jeff and Michael.