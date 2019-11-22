Advanced search

Halls Green jewellers start festive season with Christmas charity event

PUBLISHED: 14:03 24 November 2019

Children making jewellery at the Harriet Kelsall Christmas charity event. L-R: Lottie Wilson (6), Harriet Kelsall, Olivia Crosse (11) and Lucy Tebbutt. Picture: Alan Millard

Children making jewellery at the Harriet Kelsall Christmas charity event. L-R: Lottie Wilson (6), Harriet Kelsall, Olivia Crosse (11) and Lucy Tebbutt. Picture: Alan Millard

A bespoke jewellery store in Halls Green has kicked off the festive season with a charity fundraiser.

First year jewellery apprentice Maisie Sale with Harriet Kelsall making personalised pendants at the event in aid of Garden House Hospice Care. Picture: Alan MillardFirst year jewellery apprentice Maisie Sale with Harriet Kelsall making personalised pendants at the event in aid of Garden House Hospice Care. Picture: Alan Millard

The event at Harriet Kelsall Bespoke Jewellery invited children to enjoy jewellery making workshops, demonstations from goldsmiths and a chance for customers to pesonalise their own solid sterling silver disc pendant.

In aid of Garden House Hospice Care, based in Letchworth, the independent jewellers also sold mulled wine and festive treats to get people into the spirit, and held a raffle.

Kate Beard said: "We were thrilled to have had such a wonderful turn out on the way with lots of happy faces to celebrate Christmas and raise money for Garden House Hospice Care with us. Upstairs in our beading workshops, children let their imagination run wild creating beautiful beaded wreaths and candy canes to take home.

First year jewellery apprentice Maisie Sale with Harriet Kelsall making personalised pendants at the event in aid of Garden House Hospice Care. Picture: Alan MillardFirst year jewellery apprentice Maisie Sale with Harriet Kelsall making personalised pendants at the event in aid of Garden House Hospice Care. Picture: Alan Millard

"The time of giving was not amiss and we look forward to donating the money raised to the hospice in the coming week."

