Harriet Kelsall apprentice goldsmith brings home medal for fairtrade-inspired brooch

Apprentice goldsmith for Harriet Kelsall Bespoke Jewellery, Maisie Sale, took home the silver award for the fairtrade award at the Goldsmiths' Craft & Design Council Awards 2020. Picture: Goldsmiths' Craft & Design Council Awards 2020 Archant

An apprentice goldsmith has been recognised at an awards ceremony dubbed the 'Oscars' of the jewellery trade for her work in the fairtrade jewellery category.

Maisie Sale, who is an apprentice with Harriet Kelsall Bespoke Jewellery in Halls Green, attended the Goldsmiths' Craft & Design Council Awards 2020, and took home the silver medal for her adaptable brooch and pendant.

The event was held at the Goldsmiths' Hall in central London and showcased the fantastic work of this years' entries.

After dedicating over 75 hours to the brooch-cum-pendant, Maisie said: "It was an ecstatic moment for me as an apprentice, I felt very honoured and grateful to be a part of the evening and win my first award as a mounter.

"I'm extremely thankful for all the teaching and faith from the skilled people around me which lead me to achieve this award."

The cleverly designed piece has an emphasis on sustainability and takes inspiration from the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals.

Seventeen carefully colour matched tapered baguette gemstones each represent one of the SDG icons and create an incredible overall look to the decorative piece.

To coincide with the core values of the United Nation's SDG's, the brooch was consciously hand crafted from a single sheet of ethically sourced Fairtrade 9ct yellow gold, which cemented its place in the fairtrade category.

Maisie was joined at the event by senior goldsmith of Harriet Kelsall Bespoke Jewellery, Richard Tunstall and her 'master' Harriet Kelsall, who also presented an award at the event on behalf of the the National Association of Jewellers.

Harriet Kelsall said: "I'm thrilled that Maisie has received a silver medal at what really are the jewellery making Oscars.

"She works so hard and has come such a long way since she began her apprenticeship and it is a joy and a privilege to watch her skills and her confidence grow.

"It also means a lot to us all as a team that it was a UN Sustainable Development Goals inspired piece that won and in the fairtrade section no less, as these things are so important to our team and in line with our values too."

Harriet Kelsall Bespoke Jewellery's Hertfordshire studio and workshop is open to the public where you can see Maisie and her fellow goldsmiths handcrafted jewellery.