'Please give us our Stevenage park back' - Seven-year-old speaks out after vandalism

Harvey Road Park in Stevenage has been vandalised in recent times. Picture: Sarah Holmes Archant

A seven-year-old girl has penned a letter to Stevenage Borough Council complaining about vandalism in a beloved park.

Harriet's letter in full. Picture: Sarah Holmes Harriet's letter in full. Picture: Sarah Holmes

Harriet Holmes, a pupil at Camps Hill Primary School, wrote the letter calling for Harvey Road Park to be restored to its former glory.

Harriet, along with her older sister Kristie, spent much of her childhood in the park before the vandalism appeared.

In one moving passage, Harriet wrote: "I was disappointed to see how the park was vandalised. When will it be fixed and upgraded?

"Please give us our park back. It's a huge part of our community."

Sarah Holmes, Harriet's mother, is extremely proud of her daughter - who wrote the letter by herself.

Speaking on the park's current state, Sarah said: "It's such a shame. [The vandalism] has really let the community down."

Camps Hill headteacher Emma Flawn has also offered her support for Harriet's letter.